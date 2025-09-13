Goedeke (foot) is questionable for Monday's matchup versus the Texans, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Goedeke popped up on the injury report earlier this week with a foot injury and if he ends up being unable to play, Charlie Heck will get the start in his place. Tampa Bay could be without both starting tackles for Monday's matchup as Tristan Wirfs has already been ruled out with a knee injury.