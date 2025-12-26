Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Ready for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Goedeke spent the week dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in last Sunday's loss to the Panthers, practicing in a limited capacity for both Wednesday and Friday's on-field practices. The right tackle's limited participation has been deemed sufficient enough to cleanse him of any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game, and he is set to make his eighth consecutive start at right tackle.
