The Buccaneers selected Goedeke in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

Tampa Bay continues to invest in the trenches in the second round, taking a defensive lineman to start the round and circling back with Goedeke out of Central Michigan, who goes before teammate Bernhard Raimann. Goedeke started his career as a tight end at UW-Stevens Point before transferring to Central Michigan and transitioning to the line. He started every game that he played for the Chippewas but missed 2020 due to injury. Goedeke has the ability to play guard or tackle but likely profiles at guard with his new team.