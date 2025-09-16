Goedeke (foot) was on crutches in the locker room after Monday's 20-19 win over the Texans, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Goedeke suffered a foot injury on the Buccaneers' first possession of the game, forcing him to miss the remainder of the contest. Charlie Heck replaced him at right tackle, and it's currently unclear what the severity of Goedeke's injury is.