Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Spotted on crutches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (foot) was on crutches in the locker room after Monday's 20-19 win over the Texans, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Goedeke suffered a foot injury on the Buccaneers' first possession of the game, forcing him to miss the remainder of the contest. Charlie Heck replaced him at right tackle, and it's currently unclear what the severity of Goedeke's injury is.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Tweaks foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Good to go against Houston•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Questionable versus Texans•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Inks four-year extension with Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Returning to action Sunday•