Goedeke (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's Week 2 game against Houston.

Goedeke was injured during the first quarter while blocking on a passing play. He was ruled out by the Buccaneers just before the start of the second period. Goedeke dealt with a foot injury during the practice week, so this may be an aggravation of the same issue. Charlie Heck has stepped in at right tackle in Goedeke's stead.