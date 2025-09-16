Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Tweaks foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's Week 2 game against Houston.
Goedeke was injured during the first quarter while blocking on a passing play. He was ruled out by the Buccaneers just before the start of the second period. Goedeke dealt with a foot injury during the practice week, so this may be an aggravation of the same issue. Charlie Heck has stepped in at right tackle in Goedeke's stead.
