Haggard (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Despite the extra rest courtesy of the Week 9 bye and his full practice participation during Week 10 prep, Haggard's shoulder injury is severe enough for him to miss a third consecutive game. With Haggard and Elijah Klein (coach's decision) both inactive, Michael Jordan will get the start at right guard Sunday.

