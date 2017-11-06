Buccaneers' Luke Stocker: First TD since '15 in loss
Stocker secured both of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
The blocking tight end got into the end zone for the first time since Week 15 of the 2015 season when he secured an eight-yard scoring throw from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter. Despite the unexpected production Sunday, Stocker retains next to no fantasy value in any format, as evidenced by the fact that he'd logged just one catch this season prior to Week 9.
