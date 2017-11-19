Stocker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Dolphins, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran blocking specialist is a surprise inactive after having seen action in all nine games this season. Stocker's status allows preseason notable Antony Auclair to suit up for just the second time in his NFL career. Although Auclair brings greater receiving ability to the table, Stocker's stalwart work in the run game could be missed.