Buccaneers' Luke Stocker: Logs first catch of season
Stocker brought in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.
The catch was Stocker's first of the season, as he's being utilized as a de facto extra offensive lineman even more than in previous campaigns. The 29-year-old has next to no fantasy value due to his role.
