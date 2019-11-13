Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Battling sprained knee
Stewart has a sprained right knee and could miss a couple weeks, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart suffered this injury during this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals. While there isn't an official timeline for Stewart's return, he's considered a long shot for Sunday's game against the Saints. The timing of his injury is unfortunate, as the 2018 second-round pick may have started Sunday since Vernon Hargreaves was waived Tuesday and Carlton Davis (hip) is still on the mend. If Davis is unable to go, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Ryan Smith are expected to round out the team's cornerback corps.
