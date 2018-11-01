Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Dealing with foot injury
Stewart sat out Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Stewart left Sunday's game with what was originally thought to be a lower leg injury, but it was clarified Wednesday that he's actually dealing with a foot issue. The severity is still unknown, though if he can't suit up Week 9 against the Panthers, De'Vante Harris could see an increased workload behind Brent Grimes.
More News
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Leaves with leg injury•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Team-high tackle total in Week 3 loss•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Good to go Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Limited to start week•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Likely sidelined for Thursday's contest•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Unlikely to play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...