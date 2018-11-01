Stewart sat out Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Stewart left Sunday's game with what was originally thought to be a lower leg injury, but it was clarified Wednesday that he's actually dealing with a foot issue. The severity is still unknown, though if he can't suit up Week 9 against the Panthers, De'Vante Harris could see an increased workload behind Brent Grimes.

