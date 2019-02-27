General manager Jason Licht said Stewart will get looks at several positions ahead of the 2019 season, but the team would "love to see him at safety," Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stewart largely operated as Tampa Bay's primary nickel back during the first half of the 2018 season, but injuries derailed the second half and he was almost exclusively a special-teams player by season's end. However, the 2017 second-rounder has the potential to surface on the IDP radar if he can carve out a starting role next to Justin Evans ahead of the 2019 campaign.