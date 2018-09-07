Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Good to go Week 1
Stewart (foot) fully participated in Friday's practice and is set to suit up for Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Although he was plagued with injuries for much of the preseason, Stewart ultimately survived the Bucs' final roster cuts. The rookie projects to provide depth at cornerback to start the year, while also playing a role on special teams.
