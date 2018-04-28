Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Headed to Tampa

The Buccaneers selected Stewart in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Stewart (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) wasn't generally expected to go this high, but there will be corner reps up for grabs given the longtime struggles of the Buccaneers cornerback rotation. The North Carolina product figures to play behind both Vernon Hargreaves and Brent Grimes initially, however.