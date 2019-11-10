Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Leaves with knee issue
Stewart suffered a knee injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This was Stewart's first game back after two straight healthy scratches. He's deep on the Buccaneers' depth chart, and he'll look to shake off the injury before Week 11's contest against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Healthy scratch versus Titans•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Racks up tackles in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Solid on tackle front•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Getting chance at safety•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Returns to practice•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Will not play Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...