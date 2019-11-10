Play

Stewart suffered a knee injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This was Stewart's first game back after two straight healthy scratches. He's deep on the Buccaneers' depth chart, and he'll look to shake off the injury before Week 11's contest against the Saints.

