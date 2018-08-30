Stewart (foot) is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason finale, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Stewart has struggled make his presence felt this preseason largely because he hasn't been able to stay on the field. Following a strong showing in July, Stewart has faded from Tampa Bay's radar. Considered a depth cornerback, Stewart will need a bit of luck if he's to survive 53-man roster cuts given the amount of time he has missed due to the foot injury.