Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Limited to start week
Stewart (foot) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart survived final cuts despite an injury plagued preseason, but still has yet to recover from a foot injury sustained in Tampa's second preseason game against the Titans. Given that the rookie will open the season as only a depth piece at the cornerback position, the Buccaneers have no reason to rush Stewart's return to the field.
