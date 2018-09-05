Stewart (foot) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Stewart survived final cuts despite an injury plagued preseason, but still has yet to recover from a foot injury sustained in Tampa's second preseason game against the Titans. Given that the rookie will open the season as only a depth piece at the cornerback position, the Buccaneers have no reason to rush Stewart's return to the field.

