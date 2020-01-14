Play

Stewart logged 35 tackles (28 solo) and two defensed passes across 10 games during the 2019 season.

Through 21 career games, Stewart has yet to log a turnover, but he once again served as a steady, albeit unspectacular, member of the Buccaneers' defensive back rotation. The 2018 second-round pick dealt with a knee sprain that cost him three games, and he was also a healthy scratch on three other occasions. As his final line indicates, Stewart had next to no IDP value in 2019, and he may have a battle on his hands to hold onto a roster spot next season as a result of his modest first pair of campaigns.

