Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Modest sophomore campaign
Stewart logged 35 tackles (28 solo) and two defensed passes across 10 games during the 2019 season.
Through 21 career games, Stewart has yet to log a turnover, but he once again served as a steady, albeit unspectacular, member of the Buccaneers' defensive back rotation. The 2018 second-round pick dealt with a knee sprain that cost him three games, and he was also a healthy scratch on three other occasions. As his final line indicates, Stewart had next to no IDP value in 2019, and he may have a battle on his hands to hold onto a roster spot next season as a result of his modest first pair of campaigns.
