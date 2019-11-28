Play

Stewart (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Stewart has missed the two consecutive contests due to a sprained right knee, and he appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game in Jacksonville. With Sean Murphy-Bunting (knee) and Jamel Dean (shoulder) also nursing injuries, Tampa Bay's secondary could be hampered by a multitude of issues Week 13.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories