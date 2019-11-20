Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Not practicing Wednesday
Stewart (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Stewart was poised for increased duties when Vernon Hargreaves was waived, but he's in danger of missing a second straight game due to a sprained right knee. If the 2018 second-round pick is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy Bunting figure to be locked into starting cornerback roles.
