Stewart (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Stewart was poised for increased duties when Vernon Hargreaves was waived, but he's in danger of missing a second straight game due to a sprained right knee. If the 2018 second-round pick is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy Bunting figure to be locked into starting cornerback roles.

