Stewart (knee) registered eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Stewart recorded his stat line over the course of only 52 snaps, with 10 of those being on special teams, as he was forced from Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return. With Vernon Hargreaves being waived Tuesday, Stewart could be in line for a larger role on defense given that his knee injury is not serious.

