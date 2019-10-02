Stewart logged nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Stewart paced the Buccaneers in stops during the wild victory, with the young defensive back seeing no shortage of opportunity in a game when Jared Goff put up 68 pass attempts. The 2018 second-round pick is already more than halfway to his rookie-season tackle total, as he's totaled 19 stops across four games after compiling 33 across 11 contests last season. Stewart played a whopping 90 snaps in Sunday's victory due to the fast-paced nature of the game, but his usual level of participation should typically fall in the mid-50s range he'd averaged over the previous two games.