Stewart (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 24-year-old has been out the last three games due to the right knee sprain but may be able to return Week 14. Jamel Dean (shoulder) should continue filling in as the nickel cornerback if Stewart can't suit up.

