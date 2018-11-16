Stewart (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Stewart will miss his third straight game due to a lingering foot issue, and remain sidelined Week 11. Expect Carlton Davis and De'Vante Harris to once again slot in as the Buccaneers' nickel and dime cornerbacks during Sunday's tilt against the Giants. A timetable for Stewart's recovery has yet to be disclosed.