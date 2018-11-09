Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Ruled out for Sunday
Stewart (foot) will not play Sunday against the Redskins, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Stewart was spotted with a cast on his right foot Thursday, and now it has been confirmed that the injury will force him to miss his second consecutive game. A timetable for his return has yet to be disclosed, but Carlton Davis and De'Vante Harris should see increased snaps in his absence.
