Stewart (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Stewart was unable to participate in practice all week, and will miss his fourth straight game due to a lingering foot injury. With the rookie second-round pick sidelined, De'Vante Harris will serve as the top backup to starting cornerback Brent Grimes during Sunday's tilt against the 49ers.

