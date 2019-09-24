Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Solid on tackle front
Stewart logged five tackles (all solo) in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Stewart saw a solid workload as a third corner, putting in 52 snaps from scrimmage in addition to 11 on special teams. The second-year pro saw even heavier participation in Week 2 against the Panthers (56 defensive snaps) yet was blanked on the stat sheet, but managed five tackles (four solo) in 28 snaps against the 49ers in Week 1. Stewart's fluctuating role and relatively pedestrian ball skills do lessen his overall IDP value, however, as he only got his hands on three passes over 11 games during his rookie campaign and has yet to be credited with any break-ups through the first three games of 2019.
