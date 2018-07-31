Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Standing out in early camp practices
Stewart has made several impressive plays in both pass coverage and against the run over the first few practices of camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The rookie snagged an interception Saturday, which he followed up with an impact play on fellow second-rounder Ronald Jones II in the run game Sunday. Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Stewart met Jones in the hole on an inside run drill and dislodged the ball for a fumble, catching the eye of head coach Dirk Koetter. Stewart is "cross-training" at both nickel corner and on the outside, as the Bucs look to shore up a secondary that allowed a league-high 4,169 passing yards in 2017.
