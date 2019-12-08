Play

Stewart (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Colts, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Stewart will be making his return from a three-game absence. The second-year cornerback figures to slot into a rotational role at cornerback behind Sean Murphy-Bunting against the Colts.

