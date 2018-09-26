Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Team-high tackle total in Week 3 loss
Stewart totaled nine tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday.
Stewart logged a team-high number stops during the loss, and the rookie has now upped his tackle totals over those of the previous week in each of the last two games. The North Carolina product continues to back up fellow first-year corner Carlton Davis, but he was on the field for a robust 43 snaps Monday night. Given his sure tackling and solid playing time, Stewart holds increasing appeal as an IDP option in deep formats.
