Stewart (foot) is not expected to play in Friday's contest against the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stewart injured his foot last week against the Titans and has yet to recover. Given it's the preseason, the team won't force Stewart back earlier than necessary, but he's missing out on valuable reps as he looks to hang on to a roster spot. Look for Mark Myers and Amari Coleman to see some additional snaps with Stewart out.