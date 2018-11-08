Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Wearing cast
Stewart (foot) is wearing a cast on his right foot Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Stewart continues to nurse a foot injury sustained during a Week 8 loss to the Bengals. The rookie appears on track to miss his second consecutive regular season contest, and a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Carlton Davis and De'Vante Harris should continue to slot in as the Buccaneers' nickel and dime cornerbacks as long as Stewart remains sidelined.
More News
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Leaves with leg injury•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Team-high tackle total in Week 3 loss•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Good to go Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Limited to start week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...