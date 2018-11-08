Stewart (foot) is wearing a cast on his right foot Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Stewart continues to nurse a foot injury sustained during a Week 8 loss to the Bengals. The rookie appears on track to miss his second consecutive regular season contest, and a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Carlton Davis and De'Vante Harris should continue to slot in as the Buccaneers' nickel and dime cornerbacks as long as Stewart remains sidelined.