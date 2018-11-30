Stewart (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Stewart will miss his fifth-straight game because of this foot issue. This could leave the Buccaneers thin in the secondary Sunday as fellow rookie Carlton Davis (knee) has also been ruled out and Brent Grimes (knee) is listed as questionable. Ryan Smith and Javien Elliott will likely see an increase in work Sunday.