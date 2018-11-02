Stewart (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Stewart suffered the injury in last Sunday's game against the Bengals with the foot injury and was unable to practice this week. Carlton Davis and De'Vante Harris should serve as the nickel and dime cornerbacks for the Buccaneers in his absence.

