Stewart (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Stewart is nursing a sprained right knee suffered during Week 10's win over the Cardinals. His injury carries an expected recovery timetable of at least a couple weeks, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he won't suit up Week 11. As long as Stewart is unable to go, expect Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Ryan Smith to see expanded depth roles. With starting cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) still getting back to full health, Stewart's injury has come at a particularly inopportune time.