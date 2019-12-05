Play

Stewart (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Stewart missed the last three games due to the right knee sprain, but his return to practice may give him a chance to suit up Week 14. Jamel Dean should continue working as the nickel cornerback should Stewart be unable to play.

