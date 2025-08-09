The Buccaneers waived Banks (undisclosed) from IR on Friday with an injury settlement, per the NFL's official transaction long.

Banks was waived/injured by Tampa Bay late July and subsequently reverted to IR, but he's now gained an injury settlement and will be eligible to suit up and play in the NFL this season, once fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. The safety went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2024 and is still looking for a chance to make his regular-season debut.