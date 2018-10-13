Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Lands on injured reserve
Williams (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Williams had already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Falcons and has been battling hamstring issues over the last few weeks. The Buccaneers signed wide receiver Freddie Martino to fill his spot int he 53-man roster.
