Buccaneers' Mariel Cooper: Signs with Tampa Bay
Cooper signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Saturday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cooper is a second-year DB out of Citadel who will look to make the roster as a depth corner.
