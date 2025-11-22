Buccaneers' Markees Watts: Chance to play Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watts (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Watts drew the questionable tag for Sunday despite being a full participant in practice all week, and he has a chance to return from a two-game absence. He has mostly served on special teams this season, but he also saw some rotational snaps at outside linebacker prior to his injury.
