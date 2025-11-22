default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Watts (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Watts drew the questionable tag for Sunday despite being a full participant in practice all week, and he has a chance to return from a two-game absence. He has mostly served on special teams this season, but he also saw some rotational snaps at outside linebacker prior to his injury.

More News