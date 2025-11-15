Buccaneers' Markees Watts: Out for Sunday at Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watts (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Watts will sit out his second straight contest in Week 11, this time because of a hand injury. His being out could potentially leave more playing time on the edge for 2024 second-rounder Chris Braswell.
