Buccaneers' Markees Watts: Out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watts (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The Charlotte product didn't practice all week due to a hand injury, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up for the Week 10 matchup. While Watts is sidelined, expect Chris Braswell to operate as the Buccaneers' top reserve outside linebacker.
