Watts (knee) has been participating in the Buccaneers' offseason training activities.

Watts landed on IR due to a knee injury ahead of Week 6 last season, and though he was designated to return in late November, he was never activated. The third-year linebacker is seemingly back to full health given his participation in OTAs and will have a chance to compete for a spot on the Bucs' 53-man roster. Watts played almost exclusively on special teams when healthy last season, and he'd likely do the same in 2025 if he makes the team.