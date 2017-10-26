Buccaneers' Marquavius Lewis: Signs with Buccaneers
Lewis signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The undrafted rookie played at South Carolina and was with the Bills during training camp and preseason. Lewis notably led the NFL with five tackles for loss, including one sack, during the exhibition slate. His signing comes as the team looks to shore up a defensive line rotation that lost talented second-year man Noah Spence (shoulder) to injured reserve Wednesday.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...