Lewis signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The undrafted rookie played at South Carolina and was with the Bills during training camp and preseason. Lewis notably led the NFL with five tackles for loss, including one sack, during the exhibition slate. His signing comes as the team looks to shore up a defensive line rotation that lost talented second-year man Noah Spence (shoulder) to injured reserve Wednesday.

