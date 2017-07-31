Huff signed with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Timesreports.

Huff will likely have to prove himself worthy if he plans on sticking around for the long term, but it's something he's certainly capable of doing. Entering his fourth season with a third team, the 25-year-old comes into 2017 having recorded 36 tackles across 41 career games. His experience could factor into his fate with the team, but it won't be the only thing that impacts whether or not he'll stick around.