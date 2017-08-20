Buccaneers' Marquis Lucas: Claimed by Bucs
Lucas was claimed by the Buccaneers on Sunday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers were looking to add some short-term depth to the offensive line and were able to do so with the acquisition of Lucas. At 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, Lucas has a nice-sized frame to hold his own along the offensive front.
