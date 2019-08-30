Gay made his only field-goal attempt, a 53-yarder, and also drilled his one extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

The fact veteran Cairo Santos was passed up for the long field-goal attempt speaks loudly in and of itself, as it seems to send the message coach Bruce Arians perhaps needed just one more long make from Gay to help him finalize his decision on the winner of the job battle. It's very difficult to imagine the Buccaneers leaving Gay's name off the final roster at this point, as he's proven that the long-distance prowess he flashed in college was no fluke this preseason. It may not be official yet, but it appears Arians will entrust the Utah product to help cap off his offense's drives.

