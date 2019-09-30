Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Bounces back with perfect day
Gay converted field-goal attempts of 58 and 21 yards and also made all seven extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.
The rookie enjoyed an unblemished day after having missed the game-winning attempt in a Week 3 loss to the Giants. Gay's ability to bounce back from the first game-ending misfire of his career certainly had to be heartening for both the coaching staff and his fantasy managers, as his herculean leg and spot on a team with a clearly improving offense combine to make him a high-upside fantasy asset. He'll look to build on Sunday's fruitful effort on the road against the Saints in Week 5, his first dome game as a professional.
