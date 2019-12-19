Gay (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and won't carry a designation into Saturday's game against the Texans, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gay was limited for the Buccaneers' first two practices of Week 16 while battling a right groin injury. Since Tampa Bay never worked out any other kickers, there was never much concern about the rookie's status, and his ability to put in a full workout to close the week supports that notion.