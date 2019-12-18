Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Continues limited work
Gay (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Buccaneers have yet to work out or sign another kicker, so they appear confident Gay will be ready in time for Saturday's matchup against the Texans. Gay has been quite effective this year, connecting on 25 of 29 field goals (86 percent), including 14 of 17 tries from beyond 40 yards.
